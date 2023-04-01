Reviewing Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) & Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) and Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Relay Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codiak BioSciences $22.93 million 0.28 -$37.16 million ($0.69) -0.25 Relay Therapeutics $1.38 million 1,448.76 -$290.51 million ($2.60) -6.33

Codiak BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Relay Therapeutics. Relay Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codiak BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codiak BioSciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Relay Therapeutics 1 1 5 0 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Codiak BioSciences and Relay Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Codiak BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $4.20, indicating a potential upside of 2,306.88%. Relay Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $31.63, indicating a potential upside of 92.02%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than Relay Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Relay Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codiak BioSciences -51.13% -109.51% -34.44% Relay Therapeutics -21,036.13% -33.05% -28.74%

Risk & Volatility

Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 3.93, meaning that its stock price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Codiak BioSciences beats Relay Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics S.A.S., Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

