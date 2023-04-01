Financial Analysis: Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) vs. DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBS Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Truist Financial 1 8 7 0 2.38

Truist Financial has a consensus target price of $50.58, indicating a potential upside of 48.34%. Given Truist Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than DBS Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBS Group N/A N/A N/A Truist Financial 24.69% 12.53% 1.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of DBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Truist Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBS Group $15.59 billion 4.09 $5.94 billion N/A N/A Truist Financial $25.36 billion 1.79 $6.26 billion $4.43 7.70

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than DBS Group.

Volatility & Risk

DBS Group has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $3.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Truist Financial pays out 47.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Truist Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Truist Financial beats DBS Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products. The Institutional Banking segment offers financial services and products to institutional clients. The Treasury Markets segment deals with structuring, market-making, and trading across a broad range of treasury products. The others segment covers activities from corporate decisions and income; and expenses not attributed to the business segments described. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking. The Corporate and Commercial Banking segment consists of Corporate and Investment Banking, Commercial Community Banking and Commercial Real Estate. The Insurance Holdings segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits and life insurance to businesses and individuals and also provides small business and corporate services, such as workers compensation and professional liability, as well as surety coverage and title insurance. It offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer fi

