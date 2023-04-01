Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) versus Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Critical Survey

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Auddia has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Auddia and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -121.67% -106.24% Tucows -8.59% -25.60% -4.47%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia $110,000.00 82.94 -$6.90 million N/A N/A Tucows $321.14 million 0.66 -$27.57 million ($2.56) -7.60

This table compares Auddia and Tucows’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Auddia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tucows.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Auddia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Auddia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Tucows shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Auddia and Tucows, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 0 0 0 N/A Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Auddia beats Tucows on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services. The Fiber Internet Services segment will contain the operating results of retail Internet access operations. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services derived through OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

