Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities cut Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
NBRV opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
About Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
