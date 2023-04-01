Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities cut Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

NBRV opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

