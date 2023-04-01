TD Cowen Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $70.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MU. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.50.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $86.24.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,182,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

