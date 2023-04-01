BMO Capital Markets Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $340.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $304.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KGI Securities upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $406.73.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $364.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

