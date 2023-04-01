StockNews.com Lowers MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.73.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MKSI opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $163.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.56.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,482,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $718,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,639 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after acquiring an additional 864,178 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 30.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,420,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,655,000 after acquiring an additional 802,095 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

