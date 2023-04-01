Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $406.73.
Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of LULU opened at $364.19 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $30,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
