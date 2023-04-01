Andrew Schwartz Purchases 164,223 Shares of Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL) Stock

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Get Rating) insider Andrew Schwartz bought 164,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.44 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$236,481.12 ($157,654.08).

Qualitas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 23.94.

Qualitas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 5th. Qualitas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Qualitas Company Profile

Qualitas is a real estate investment firm which focuses on direct investment in all real estate classes and geographies, acquisitions and restructuring of distressed debt, third party capital raisings and consulting services. It seeks to provide bridge loans in the major markets of the Australian east coast, and particularly the medium and high density residential development sector.

