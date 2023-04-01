Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.54.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

MRVL stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $76.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of -227.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,816,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,373,000 after purchasing an additional 81,763 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,691,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,643,000 after acquiring an additional 88,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 440,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,311,000 after acquiring an additional 343,059 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

