TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Director Sells $253,590.87 in Stock

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $253,590.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of THS opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $51.55.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 87.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

