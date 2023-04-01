Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Sells $246,118.08 in Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $246,118.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,671 shares in the company, valued at $820,990.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sonos Stock Performance

Sonos stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 150.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 9.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sonos by 30.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 60.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,289 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sonos by 62.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sonos by 162.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 201,273 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sonos Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

