BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Buys $302,824.14 in Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $302,824.14. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,340,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,150,931.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

On Thursday, March 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,924 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $313,028.04.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,414 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $619,231.32.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:BFZ opened at $11.70 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.