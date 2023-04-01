Cormark Trims goeasy (TSE:GSY) Target Price to C$140.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GSY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on goeasy from C$192.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. CIBC set a C$180.00 price objective on goeasy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

goeasy Stock Performance

GSY opened at C$95.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$119.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$115.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$88.43 and a twelve month high of C$144.19. The company has a current ratio of 37.15, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88.

goeasy Increases Dividend

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.87 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.20 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that goeasy will post 12.7929688 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. goeasy’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total transaction of C$49,824.25. Insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

