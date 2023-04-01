goeasy (TSE:GSY) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$136.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$195.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GSY. CIBC set a C$180.00 price target on shares of goeasy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday.

TSE GSY opened at C$95.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 37.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$119.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$115.11. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$88.43 and a 52 week high of C$144.19.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of C$273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that goeasy will post 12.7929688 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total transaction of C$49,824.25. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

