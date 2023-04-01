goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Lowered to C$130.00 at Scotiabank

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GSY. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of goeasy from C$205.00 to C$195.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on goeasy from C$192.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cormark increased their target price on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

GSY opened at C$95.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$119.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$115.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a current ratio of 37.15 and a quick ratio of 28.46. goeasy has a one year low of C$88.43 and a one year high of C$144.19.

goeasy Increases Dividend

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.87 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.20 million. goeasy had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Equities research analysts expect that goeasy will post 12.7929688 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total transaction of C$49,824.25. Insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

