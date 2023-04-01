Comparing NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) & ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC)

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) and NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ProFrac and NCS Multistage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 0 4 0 3.00 NCS Multistage 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProFrac presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 152.57%. Given ProFrac’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than NCS Multistage.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 4.79% -29.03% 10.87% NCS Multistage -0.71% -1.08% -0.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProFrac and NCS Multistage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ProFrac and NCS Multistage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $2.43 billion 0.81 $91.50 million N/A N/A NCS Multistage $155.63 million 0.37 -$1.10 million ($0.50) -47.40

ProFrac has higher revenue and earnings than NCS Multistage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.9% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of NCS Multistage shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of ProFrac shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of NCS Multistage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ProFrac beats NCS Multistage on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About NCS Multistage

(Get Rating)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.