Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $555.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $561.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ULTA opened at $545.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.11. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $546.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
