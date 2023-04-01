FY2024 EPS Estimates for Yatra Online, Inc. Reduced by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Yatra Online in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.
Yatra Online Price Performance
YTRA stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $142.71 million, a PE ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.46.
About Yatra Online
Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.
