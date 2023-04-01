FY2024 EPS Estimates for Yatra Online, Inc. Reduced by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Yatra Online in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Yatra Online Price Performance

YTRA stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $142.71 million, a PE ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatra Online

About Yatra Online

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 51.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

