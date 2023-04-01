Stephens Cuts nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $27.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NCNO. KeyCorp cut their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded nCino from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. nCino has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $173,083.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,882,439.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other nCino news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $160,465.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $173,083.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,882,439.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,445 shares of company stock worth $514,063 in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its position in nCino by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in nCino by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 733,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 32.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,774,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,585 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 29.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,602,000 after acquiring an additional 704,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

