Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) VP Sells $657,984.18 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 11,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $657,984.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,898.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AAR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.58.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,202,000 after buying an additional 601,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AAR by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,681,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,861,000 after purchasing an additional 76,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AAR by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,843,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,184 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in AAR by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,542,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,172,000 after purchasing an additional 169,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AAR by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Featured Stories

