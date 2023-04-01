Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) VP Sells $657,984.18 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 11,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $657,984.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,898.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
AAR Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.58.
AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,202,000 after buying an additional 601,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AAR by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,681,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,861,000 after purchasing an additional 76,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AAR by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,843,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,184 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in AAR by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,542,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,172,000 after purchasing an additional 169,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AAR by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.
About AAR
AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAR (AIR)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.