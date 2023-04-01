Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Lowered to $40.00 at UBS Group

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PLCE. StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Children’s Place from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Price Performance

PLCE stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.34 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Children’s Place by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place

(Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.