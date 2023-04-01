Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Lowered to $40.00 at UBS Group

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PLCE. StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Children’s Place from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.80.
Children’s Place Price Performance
PLCE stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Children’s Place
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Children’s Place by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.
About Children’s Place
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
