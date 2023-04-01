Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRGS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.20.

PRGS stock opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 31.39%.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $258,761.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,020.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,543 shares of company stock worth $1,700,242. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

