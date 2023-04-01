Pliant Therapeutics’ (PLRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PLRX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.75% and a negative net margin of 1,273.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $504,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $504,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 20,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $683,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,947 shares in the company, valued at $203,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,753,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $36,369,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,734,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $22,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 546,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 54.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 483,034 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Featured Articles

