Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Sells $1,078,217.70 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) Director Brian A. Markison sold 13,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $1,078,217.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,269.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Lantheus Stock Performance
LNTH opened at $82.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.82 and a beta of 0.64. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $87.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.89.
Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.
About Lantheus
Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.
