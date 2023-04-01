Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Sells $1,178,656.64 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) insider Etienne Montagut sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $1,178,656.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,033.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Etienne Montagut also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 6th, Etienne Montagut sold 14,179 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,828.24.
Lantheus Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $82.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 242.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $87.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.89.
Institutional Trading of Lantheus
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.
About Lantheus
Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.
