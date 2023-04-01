Contrasting CI&T (CINT) and Its Rivals

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CI&T to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares CI&T and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CI&T
|$423.72 million
|$24.39 million
|30.61
|CI&T Competitors
|$2.09 billion
|$176.17 million
|21.74
CI&T’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CI&T. CI&T is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares CI&T and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CI&T
|5.74%
|18.51%
|8.21%
|CI&T Competitors
|-15.52%
|-7.76%
|0.05%
Volatility and Risk
CI&T has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T’s competitors have a beta of 2.54, indicating that their average share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CI&T and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CI&T
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|CI&T Competitors
|221
|1436
|2555
|83
|2.58
CI&T currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 108.71%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 23.80%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than its competitors.
Summary
CI&T competitors beat CI&T on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About CI&T
CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.
Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.