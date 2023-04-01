Brokerages Set Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) PT at $87.73

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.73.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Sysco by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 224,253 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $77.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.60. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

