Head-To-Head Review: Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) and SSE (OTC:SSEZF)

SSE (OTC:SSEZF – Get Rating) and Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SSE and Xcel Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get SSE alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSE N/A N/A N/A $0.21 102.44 Xcel Energy $15.31 billion 2.42 $1.74 billion $3.17 21.27

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SSE. Xcel Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SSE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSE N/A N/A N/A Xcel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares SSE and Xcel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SSE and Xcel Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSE 0 0 0 0 N/A Xcel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.4% of SSE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Xcel Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Xcel Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

SSE pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. SSE pays out 419.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Xcel Energy pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xcel Energy has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years.

Summary

Xcel Energy beats SSE on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSE

(Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in the electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc. operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico. In addition, this segment includes sales for resale and provides wholesale transmission service to various entities in the United States. It also includes commodity trading operations. The Regulated Natural Gas Utility segment transports, stores, and distributes natural gas primarily in portions of Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Michigan, and Colorado. The All Others segment engages in steam, appliance repair services, nonutility real estate activities, processing solid waste into refuse-derived fuel and investments in rental housing projects that qualify for low-income housing tax credits. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.