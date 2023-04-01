Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives $16.77 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.77.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $15.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 799,621 shares of company stock valued at $12,178,761. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 199,382 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

