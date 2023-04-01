Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Critical Analysis

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Treace Medical Concepts and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treace Medical Concepts -30.19% -54.51% -24.70% Nephros -71.94% -38.58% -32.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.2% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Nephros shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treace Medical Concepts $141.84 million 10.86 -$42.81 million ($0.77) -32.71 Nephros $9.98 million 1.12 -$7.38 million ($0.74) -1.45

Nephros has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Treace Medical Concepts. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nephros, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Treace Medical Concepts has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Treace Medical Concepts and Nephros, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treace Medical Concepts 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nephros 0 1 0 0 2.00

Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus target price of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.80%. Nephros has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 390.70%. Given Nephros’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nephros is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Summary

Treace Medical Concepts beats Nephros on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines. The Pathogen Detection segment develops and sells portable, real-time water testing systems designed to provide actionable data on waterborne pathogens in approximately one hour. The Renal Products segment consists of SRP, which is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second-generation HDF system for the treatment of patients with ESRD. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water, bicarbonate concentrate, and blood. The company was founded on April 3, 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, NJ.

