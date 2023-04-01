Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,090.38 ($13.40).

TPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 965 ($11.86) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.66) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.36) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 931 ($11.44) to GBX 1,048 ($12.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity at Travis Perkins

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 2,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 931 ($11.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,848.92 ($24,387.42). Insiders have purchased 2,163 shares of company stock worth $2,015,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Travis Perkins Increases Dividend

LON:TPK opened at GBX 956.40 ($11.75) on Monday. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 707.80 ($8.70) and a one year high of GBX 1,342 ($16.49). The stock has a market cap of £2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,086.82, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 994.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 925.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.33) per share. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is 4,431.82%.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

