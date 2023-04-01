The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $28.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $438.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $63.41.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.13 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,314,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 63,445 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lovesac by 29.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,853,000 after purchasing an additional 228,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lovesac by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Lovesac by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,350,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 23.2% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 392,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

