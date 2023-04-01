Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives $341.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $341.11.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.2 %
Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $340.84 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.74.
Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.14%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line
In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,325,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,816,000 after buying an additional 315,164 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
