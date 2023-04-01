Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Truist Financial

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBRA. JMP Securities cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.78.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -352.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,701,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 63,671 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 209,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 119,748 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 165,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,487 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.