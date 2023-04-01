Brokerages Set Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) PT at $15.17

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. StockNews.com cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367,119 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,068,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262,241 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,652,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750,000 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

