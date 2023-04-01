TD Cowen Trims SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Target Price to $7.00

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SomaLogic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

SomaLogic Price Performance

SomaLogic stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. SomaLogic has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $467.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SomaLogic

About SomaLogic

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,057,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 98,990 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,909,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Featured Stories

