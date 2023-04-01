TD Cowen Trims SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Target Price to $7.00

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SomaLogic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.
SomaLogic Price Performance
SomaLogic stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. SomaLogic has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $467.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.88.
About SomaLogic
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
