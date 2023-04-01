Stephens Raises Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $43.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stephens from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of SMPL opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $300.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.94 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,766,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,404,000 after acquiring an additional 332,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,824,000 after acquiring an additional 51,490 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after purchasing an additional 559,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,938,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,002,000 after purchasing an additional 71,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

