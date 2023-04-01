Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Insider Sells $351,000.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) insider James Bramble sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

eXp World Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 126.91 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $23.98.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 0.34%. Analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,763,000 after buying an additional 1,078,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 114.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 881,750 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth approximately $11,601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,840,000 after buying an additional 769,969 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,173,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

