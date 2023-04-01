Insider Selling: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) CAO Sells $540,346.52 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $540,346.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,276.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $33.69 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $35.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.90.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 194,438 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

