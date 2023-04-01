Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Up 26.1% in March

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 169.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC downgraded Schindler to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Schindler Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SHLRF stock opened at $230.50 on Friday. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $230.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.59.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

