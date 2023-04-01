The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) CAO Sells $540,346.52 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $540,346.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,276.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 29th, Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 2.9 %

LSXMK opened at $27.99 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.