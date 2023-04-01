Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) CAO Sells $540,346.52 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $540,346.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,276.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

LSXMA opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

LSXMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 118,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

