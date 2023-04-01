Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Mizuho upped their price objective on Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $105.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.54. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $146.71.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $766,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

