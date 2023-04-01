StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Orion Energy Systems Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:OESX opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.96. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems
About Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.