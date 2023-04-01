StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.96. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

About Orion Energy Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 30,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

