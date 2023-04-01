LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

LFVN opened at $3.59 on Thursday. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $45.66 million, a PE ratio of -71.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

LifeVantage Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LifeVantage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in LifeVantage by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. 29.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.