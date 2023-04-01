LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Stock Performance
LFVN opened at $3.59 on Thursday. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $45.66 million, a PE ratio of -71.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LifeVantage (LFVN)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.