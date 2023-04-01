Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $19.61 Average PT from Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.61.

Several research analysts have commented on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Argus raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nordstrom by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of JWN stock opened at $16.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.24.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.