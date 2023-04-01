Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.31.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $129.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $37.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.92. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $78.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
Featured Articles
