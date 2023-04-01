Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $129.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,182.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 987,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,910,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,411,000 after buying an additional 798,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 510,481 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $37.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.92. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $78.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Articles

