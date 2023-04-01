Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives $10.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

MLCO stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 68.93% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. The business had revenue of $337.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,248,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 57.1% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,830,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,804,000 after buying an additional 3,936,295 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.8% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,570,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,039,000 after buying an additional 3,596,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 33.7% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 11,561,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

