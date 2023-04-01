Brokerages Set Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Target Price at $56.80

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after acquiring an additional 297,156 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,008,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,986,000 after buying an additional 253,832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 594.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,283,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,418,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,758,000 after purchasing an additional 343,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.